CHARLOTTE- All lanes on the interstate have reopened after a fiery crash involving two trucks Monday morning in Port Charlotte.

It happened in the southbound lanes at Mile Marker 167 at Harborview Road in Port Charlotte.

Florida Highway Troopers say one of the trucks was being towed when it was hit by an incoming semi the incoming truck carrying gravel caught fire.

Both the north and southbound lanes were closed Monday morning, the northbound lanes opened up first, but now all lanes are open.

No one was seriously injured.