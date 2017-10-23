SARASOTA – Starting Monday, the City of Sarasota is offering 100 trees to residents at no cost.

The city partnered with the Arbor Day Foundation to do this for the second time this year.

Residents have their choice of the sweetbay magnolia, red maple, bald cypress or shumard oak.

All are native to Florida and have a chance of showing a long-term decrease in residents’ energy bills.

The trees are first come, first serve, and they are going quickly.

“We’re planning to do it next year again in Spring of 2018, so if you don’t get one this time, you can hopefully get one next time,” City of Sarasota Sustainability Programs Educator Jeff Vredenburg said. “By planting a tree from the city, you can mitigate your carbon footprint, you can save energy at your house, it’ll help decrease storm water runoff, and plus, it’ll look beautiful in your backyard.”

As of 3:30 Monday afternoon 22 trees had already been reserved.

If you’re interested in reserving a tree, visit www.ArborDay.org/Sarasota. The site has an online-mapping tool that gives residents a look at their property to find the spot for the tree that will save them the most money.