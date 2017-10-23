SARASOTA- Inspire Sarasota! Kicks off tonight with the annual Celebration of the Arts, and begins a 12-day-long celebration of local arts and culture.

The spotlight will be on arts and culture in Sarasota at the annual celebration of the arts featuring Sarasota Choral Artists, Michael Mendez from the Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe, Sailor Circus, and a selection from the Venice Theatre.

“All of the artists are local,” Shirley said. “They’re part of the local arts and cultural scene, and it’s a chance to really see the excellent quality of performances that people can expect from Sarasota Arts Organizations.”

Executive Director of Sarasota’s Arts and Cultural Alliance Jim Shirley says they always try to get a variety of performers.

“Not everybody likes the same thing,” Shirley said. “But we want people to get exposure to them, so every year we select at least 4 of our great local groups, and we provide different types of productions, different types of entertainments for people, and you can see a sampling of what’s out there.”

Shirley says it’s important to make sure the entire community benefits from the arts that are here.

“Make the arts accessible and available to everyone in the community,” Shirley said. “You know sometimes it’s difficult for a person to afford spending a lot of money to go to a production, but we want to make sure that they have the opportunity to get exposed to them.”

The 12-day Inspire Sarasota event includes almost daily free events for the public.

“On November 4th we culminate with a great event in Downtown Sarasota called the Inspire Sarasota festival day,” Shirley said. “All kinds of acts from our local schools, our local children’s organizations the opera, the ballet, the symphony.”

Celebration for the Arts starts tonight at 7 at the Van Wezel and no ticket is necessary. For more information on events throughout Inspire Sarasota! https://inspiresarasota.net/