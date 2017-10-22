SARASOTA – Firefighters, along with friends and family of late Battalion Chief Bill Kocur came together at the Sahib Shrine Sunday to remember their fallen hero.

“I really don’t have to say anything,” Sarasota Co. Fire Chief Michael Regnier said. “I can stand up here and just say, ‘Look around, look at the support and respect that’s being paid to Chief Kocur right now and his family.'”

“Billy was just such a role model,” Julius Halas of the Florida Fire Marshal’s Office, said.

“I didn’t prepare any notes so this is shooting from the hip,” Sarasota Co. Fire Captain Larry Hinds said. “That’s how Billy would’ve wanted it. You can tell when someone walks in a room and there’s a force behind them. You know what I mean? It doesn’t happen often.”

Family and friends of Battalion Chief Bill Kocur gather to remember his life. ♥️🚒 @SNNTV pic.twitter.com/vJPoZp6ple — Hallie Peilet (@HalliePeiletSNN) October 22, 2017

“Chief Kocur has had an effect on everyone who knew him, both inside and outside of the fire department,” Regnier said. “All of us will remember him as a man of conviction and unwavering dedication to this fire department and to the fire service altogether.”

“How many times that guy came and helped me, I can’t tell you. I owe him,” Hinds said.

And now standing room only. What a testament to how loved Chief Kocur was. pic.twitter.com/uAaYOocMSr — Hallie Peilet (@HalliePeiletSNN) October 22, 2017

“Billy, we’ll never forget,” Halas said.