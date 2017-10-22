SUNCOAST – The third week of October kicks off “Working Forests Week” honoring the undeniable impact they are making on the environment.

The Florida Forestry Association is promoting the many benefits of our wooded areas.

There may not be many on the Suncoast, but one’s like the Myakka River State Park are home to deer, bears, and of course gators.

These trees prevent pollution from entering our streams and rivers, meaning more clean water for us.

Environmental activist, Maryanne Bulewich said, “People don’t even think that and they don’t realize that when they have trees around their home, the benefit to their home. Their home is cool and also the trees provide a huge wind break such as in some of the storms.”

Thursday, Forester Eric Strickland spoke with “Keep Manatee Beautiful” about these working forests.