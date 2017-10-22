NORTH PORT – “People for Trees” is working to lower air pollution on the Suncoast.

Sunday morning, over 300 bikers across the Suncoast participated in the “Tour de North Port” ride to celebrate the beauty of North Port through eco-friendly transportation and good company.

Greg Deese has been riding since he was 14. He completed a 65 mile ride Sunday.

“It raises awareness of just how much we take for granted vehicles. How far we can go in little time so cycling is just a great way to get back in touch with nature and really just experience. We saw some really great things today,” Deese said.

Just in time for the Halloween season, this year’s theme is “Green Pumpkins”.

All proceeds going to the non-profit’s tree-planting activities.