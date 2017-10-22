SARASOTA – Genomic proteomic spectrometry, or GPS, works kind of like the GPS in your car.

“It’s a road map for treating cancer to try to pick out drugs individually for a particular patient that might be helpful,” Oncologist Steve Mamus, MD, said.

If someone recently diagnosed with cancer has significant tissue, a sample can be sent off for analysis to determine the most effective treatment.

“As far as I’m concerned,” Mamus said, “it’s the state of the art for diagnostics.”

Mamus has used GPS to determine treatment plans for over 200 patients in the last year. One of them was Lorayne Walsh.

“When you hear ‘cancer,’ whether it be breast cancer or kidney cancer, you think, ‘This is the end,'” Walsh said.

GPS determined Keytruda was the best fit for her.

“As a matter of fact, this is the only medication that would’ve helped me,” Walsh said.

She wouldn’t have responded to any other medications. Mamus said GPS eliminates the trial and error.

“A patient actually gets something that’s helping,” Mamus said. “If the patient is getting something randomly with no testing, if it doesn’t work you’ve wasted four, five or six months.”

“He doesn’t diagnose and treat the disease; he really does treat the whole patient,” Walsh said about Mamus.

She’s thankful for the road map that would end up saving her life.

“It feels, well, I thank God every day, and I thank God for Dr. Mamus being here,” Walsh said. “Every day I’m grateful for another day, and I’m planning life, not death.”

“If you can precisely identify which drugs have a real chance of working, it’s really best for everybody,” Mamus said.