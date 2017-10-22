SARASOTA – Sarasota residents celebrated India’s most important holiday of the year this weekend… Diwali, also known as the Hindu Festival of Lights.

Indian Artisans in Downtown Sarasota hosted the celebration, taking place in Sarasota for the first time.

Diwali to Hindus is the equivalent of Christmas to Christians. The festival gets its name from the row of clay lamp Indians light outside their homes to symbolize the inner light protecting them from spiritual darkness.

The celebration included traditional dances, art, henna tattoo artists, astrology reading and a conch shell blowing contest.