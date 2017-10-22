PORT CHARLOTTE – Suncoast residents have one last chance to take advantage of DCF’s Irma relief assistance.

“Food for Florida” provides one-time Electronic Benefit transfer cards to families at their centers.

Opening their last center on the Suncoast at Charlotte Sports Park on Sunday morning.

Missing out on the Sarasota County center, Kellyanne Breadmore is grateful for this one.

“It’s definitely not going to get me back to where I was before the hurricane,” Breadmore said, “But I’m going to be able to help give my kids fruit and the special kind of pasta that he requires and I’m not going to have to stress and be like, ‘Okay, peanut butter and jelly again’.”

Monday is the center’s last day. Residents are encouraged to pre-register online for faster access. Applicants must bring a photo ID.