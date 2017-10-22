SARASOTA – Sarasota’s stars danced the night away while raising money for those suffering from HIV in our community, raising over $200,000 for the Community Aids Network.

“We raise between $100,000 and $200,000 maybe a little more this year and it goes directly into our patient assistant fund.”

Local celebrity dancers spent weeks perfecting their dance moves for the big night, including SNN’s own Ben Bobick.

“I saw the rehearsal early today and let me tell you Ben’s got some moves.”

” A lot of fun… I don’t think there’s going to be anyone who’s going to be sitting still this entire number and it plays to my strengths.”

“If I do what I’m supposed to be there going to sense a great relationship between my partner and me an act, a little Latin chemistry, hopefully.”

“I am so ready to dance, I’ve been rehearsing since august 1st and my partner is beautiful and wonderful.”

But more important than the dancing, is raising money to fight the AIDS epidemic right here on the Suncoast.

“To know that Florida is the number one right now with nearly diagnosed cases of HIV it was shocking to hear that.”

“I realized that a lot of people think that HIV is a thing of the past but it’s not, it’s still with us and especially the communities of color, it’s really ravishing those communities as well so we still need to do some work.”

“Ending that stigma, people are suffering and we can help them and this is the perfect event of meshing a good time and raising money for a good cause.”

All the money raised goes directly to patient care at CAN’s Suncoast clinics.

“We provide assistance anywhere from buying to also supporting people medications for people to also supporting them with rent if they get into a hardship with their rent, we’ll pay their rent.”

Donna Koffman took home both the Dance Champion Trophy and the fundraising trophy. But the real winners are the patients who will get the life-saving treatments.