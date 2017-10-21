VENICE – A suncoast favorite, the Venice Fishing Pier, closes after suffering damage from Hurricane Irma. Starting this weekend, the pier reopens for tourists and residents to enjoy again.

Extending off of Sharky’s, the Venice Fishing Pier is a favorite spot for a stroll and a view of the sunset.

Residents Jan and AlL Owens have been coming to the pier for decades.

“We come down often. I could imagine the tourists in the area who are just like, ‘oh no! I can’t get onto the pier!'”

“Especially since you can’t really see any damage. It’s hidden damage. We like it. We’re glad to see it open.”

The pier closes at sundown and reopens at sunrise until its light fixtures are repaired next week. Further repairs are scheduled for spring 2018.