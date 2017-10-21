VENICE – The Women’s Sertoma Club kicks off the 45th Annual Sun Fiesta this weekend.

Before the snowbirds start migrating south, the community comes together in the heart of Venice. The event kicked off with a parade. Vendors across the Suncoast from food to jewelry to clothing took part.

“This has traditionally been a kickoff before season. before we have a lot of the northerners so a lot of people come out who usually don’t come out to the festivals and we support our local vendors and we always enjoy the local music and meet and greet everybody”

A portion of the proceeds from the Sun Fiesta goes towards college scholarships.

The event continues Sunday with a raffle and live music.