SARASOTA – Artwork by student artists is on display at the madeby Gallery at the Ringling College of Art and Design. It’s all a part of the 7th Annual Student Show.

The juried event kicked off October 20 at the Ulla Searing Student Center. The show gives students the chance to experience what it’s like to prepare artwork for a gallery, to exhibit their artwork and to attend a Gallery Opening Night.

The public is welcome to visit the gallery and can even purchase the student’s original pieces.

The exhibit is open through November 4th.