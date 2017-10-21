BRADENTON – Saturday morning over 500 Special Olympic athletes from around the state gathered at AMF Bowling Lanes to compete.

Teams wore different colored shirts to represent their counties.

Danny Gonzalez, a Special Olympic athlete, says he doesn’t know what he would do without Special Olympics and events like Saturday’s.

“Mostly we’re here to have fun and enjoy each other as athletes,” Gonzalez said. “Special Olympics is a great organization to be part of. I’ve met a lot of great friends, a lot of nice coaches..it’s an awesome organization to get involved with.”

Special Olympics Florida is always looking for more volunteers for sporting events.

