SARASOTA COUNTY – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office arrests a man after connecting him with an aggravated assault from last Saturday.

The report says 35-year-old Henry Cokley rear-ended a woman’s vehicle as she pulled into a gas station on Washington Boulevard. When the victim attempted to flee, Cokley proceeded to punch her.

Cokley and the victim were previously in a romantic relationship.

Cokley faces charges of Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Aggravated Assault and Domestic Battery.