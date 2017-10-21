BRADENTON – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office reports a significant decline in opioid-related deaths since mid-summer.

From July to October 2016, MCSO responded to 986 overdoses, 79 resulting in deaths. Since July of this year, the agency has responded to 180 overdoses, 18 resulting in deaths.

Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells gathered local anti-opioid groups Saturday, October 21, to tackle the crisis as a community.

Wells’ unit focuses on putting dealers behind bars and getting addicts into recovery programs.

“There’s power in community,” says Jessica Zeilman with Prodigal Daugthers, “and I can’t thank Sheriff Wells or the Sheriff’s Department and the Police Department enough for what they do because they’re battling against this every single day and they still want to help and I think there’s so much honor in that… that they still want to reach out and help people. But it does take each and every one of us to pull together.”

Intensive programs from “No Longer Silent”, “Drug Free Manatee” and “Prodigal Daughters” attended.