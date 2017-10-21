SARASOTA – Beginning this weekend, State Street between Lemon Avenue and Pineapple Avenue in Downtown Sarasota is closed to vehicular traffic permanently.

It’s part of a development agreement approved by the Planning Board and City Commission

The development is named ‘The Mark’ and includes transforming this into a pedestrian mall. The plan includes over 150 condominiums and town homes, 35,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and 11,000 square feet of commercial office space.

‘The Mark’ is scheduled to be completed by fall 2019.