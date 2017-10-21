SARASOTA – Steve Mamus, MD, of the Cancer Center of Sarasota-Manatee was a pioneer in using the immunotherapy drug.

“If your immune system is acting appropriately, it should recognize cancer as being foreign tissue, and it should be destroyed by your immune system,” Mamus said.

However, he says somehow, cancer is able to bypass the immune system.

“The role of Keytruda is really pretty simple. It makes the tumor visible to the immune system and allows the immune system to kill the cancer,” Mamus said.

With particular types of tumors, the drug is strong enough to use on its own – no chemotherapy required.

“We have a lot of patients in our practice who have been treated off-label, which means they were treated early before approvals from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA),” Mamus said.

Patients like Lorayne Walsh, who started Keytruda in December of 2015.

“And I’m happily so here to tell you about it because without this drug, I would not have been here,” Walsh said.

Walsh received the treatment via IV, and she said a little pinch from a needle was well worth it.

“I was very receptive to Keytruda, and my treatments have been painless,” Walsh said.

The treatments come with fewer side effects than some other cancer treatments.

“There’s no nausea, there’s no vomiting, there’s no hair loss, there’s no effect on blood counts,” Mamus said.

Walsh had one word to describe her experience with the drug.

“Grateful, very grateful to God, to Dr. Mamus, his staff,” she said. “I look forward to many years of life, which I could not have said had I not been on Keytruda.”