SARASOTA COUNTY – Sarasota County is now reviewing the community’s response to Hurricane Irma along with the aid of former FEMA administrator Craig Fugate.

Sarasota County administrator Tom Harmer says the city is fortunate to be able to bring the highest level of emergency management expertise to the area to help evaluate the city’s actions following the storm.

The “After-Action Report” will include reviews by emergency management professionals, sarasota county schools, hospitals, nonprofits and businesses.

Fugate served as President Obama’s FEMA administrator from 2009 to this year.

The “After-Action Report” is expected to be completed in early 2018.