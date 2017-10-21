SARASOTA COUNTY – The City of Sarasota reminds commercial property owners they are responsible for collecting their own storm debris from Hurricane Irma.

Commercial property owners are advised to consult their property insurance coverage regarding storm debris removal or contact FEMA for assistance.

FEMA will reimburse the City of Sarasota for costs associated with residential storm debris collection. For information about residential storm debris collection, please contact the Hurricane Irma Storm Debris Removal Hotline at 855-428-4526.