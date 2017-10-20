SARASOTA-The Ultimate Championships return to Lakewood Ranch.

It’s called the USA Ultimate National Championships. Men’s, women’s and co-ed divisions will feature 48 teams and 1,200 players from clubs across the country.

According to the Herald Tribune, seven-member teams will sprint after discs on grassy fields at the Premiere Sports Campus. Cheers, chants and shouting. There will be long throws, diving catches and scoring celebrations.

The Sarasota Polo Club hosted the national championships from 2000 to 2012 but the fall tournament moved to Texas and then Illinois last year. Now it’s back on the Suncoast.

The disc sport semifinals and finals will be broadcast this weekend on ESPN3.