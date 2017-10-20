SARASOTA COUNTY-Virtual reality is making its way into the education system here on the Suncoast.

It’s a first of its kind the Ringling College of Art and Design is introducing virtual reality development.

The school is the first in the nation to offer this bachelor of fine arts program to students.

Students will be able to create a 3D world whether it is anatomy, architecture, or entertainment.

President of the Ringling College of Art and Design Doctor Larry Thompson says this will open up a whole new world of learning.

“The other part that’s really exciting I think is the fact that its not just entertainment because it can be used for education and it can be a major a major component of education. People can see it up close and personal and three dimensionally.

The program will be offered next fall.