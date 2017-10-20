SARASOTA- Sarasota Deputies arrested a 17 year old year accused of displaying a handgun to students on a bus and this incident could have a lasting effect on students.

A traumatic event for parents and students.

“Children and their parents are hyper sensitive to violence in our society. So whenever someone brings a gun on a bus, it’s not just bringing a gun on a bus its tying it into this national violence that’s going on,” said Clinical Psychologist Dr. Eddy Regnier.

Six Sarasota county schools were on lock down after reports of a student showing a gun on the school bus Thursday morning.

Anthony Duncan is charged with possessing a firearm on school property, and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

Regnier says we have some symptoms of Post-traumatic stress from the number of gun violence in our country. “Well anxiety not good for any of us this kind of anxiety, because there’s’ nothing we can do about it. It makes us feel helpless, makes us feel as if our country, our society, the school systems are out of control.”

Parents should talk about the potential dangers and violence occurring today.

“ Sometimes we don’t talk about traumatic events because we think if we ignore it will go away, well it doesn’t go away.”

He is thankful this did not escalate into something worse.

“Kids saw the gun, reported it to adults and the child was disarmed and no one was harmed, so when that works, when that works that way all of us are safer.”

Duncan has two prior felonies for grand theft and burglary