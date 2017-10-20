LAKEWOOD RANCH – What does women empowerment and bags have in common? The ‘Empower Your Purse’ luncheon joined the two, reminding us that women working together can be life-changing.

Domestic violence, rape, or any crisis. “Hope Family Services”, “Safe place and Rape Crisis Center” (SPARCC), and “Women’s Resource Center” (WRC) are there for women across the Suncoast.

“Everybody deals with something in their life that maybe they’re not equipped for and we are accessible,” said Ashley Brown, WRC’s CEO and President.

Helping victims through all kinds of bags Friday afternoon with a pop-up shop and designer bag raffle.

“Financial dependence is something that is very important. and women… even educated, strong, career women who are in a great relationship,” Brown said, “More than fifty percent give that power to their partner.”

A symbol of taking control.

“Helping women saying ‘I need to be more invested and involved in my finances and my earnings,” Brown said.

Guest speaker, Angie Edwards shares her story of domestic violence. “I was an abuse victim as a child and grew up in an abusive home and was sexually molested by my stepfather and got married and had an abusive relationship with my husband for twenty-five years,” she said.

Feeling helpless, the organizations stepped in.

“They saved my life. There’s no question in my mind about that. But what I get told by them because they are so modest is that all they did was give me the tools,” Edwards said.

Attendees also donated gently used bags going directly to women like Angie.

“Come together to talk about women’s issues and how women can help other women,” said Laurel Lynch, CEO of Hope Family Services.

All to fulfill their mission.