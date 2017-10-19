MANATEE COUNTY-An accident on I–75 caused some major traffic to be backed up for miles.

Florida Highway Patrol says they received a call just after 5:30 p.m. Thursday.

A ford explorer was flipped over with one occupant inside on the southbound side lane near mile marker 223.

Tow trucks and roadside crew cleaned up the debris and the southbound side was reduced to one lane for oncoming traffic.

Lieutenant Juan Cuevas of the Florida Highway Patrol says the vehicle just lost control while hauling a camper.

“It commenced to fish tail on the driver causing the driver to drive off the right shoulder and coming back into the lane and causing the house trailer to overturn which in turn caused the SUV to also overturn.”

The driver was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital for neck pain.