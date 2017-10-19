SARASOTA- An afternoon celebrating over two decades of empowerment. “Helping people, helping families, and helping individuals and that is so important,” said CEO of Second Chance Last Opportunity, April Glasco.

The organization is a Newtown-based on-profit helping lower-income youth and families beat the odds. Providing more than just clothing and food.

“…Money management, organization skills, parenting skills, communication skills. Basic skills to help our individual clients,” said Glasco.

Their annual ‘Share The Light’ luncheon, MC’d by SNN’s very own, Justin Mosely, commemorates clients and volunteers. The event featured live music, raffles, and a delicious meal.

Special guest, Lee-en Chung, is the first female in Florida to earn licenses as a general contractor and professional engineer.

“A lot of people have believed in me and helped me have an amazing career in construction,” Chung said.

Now she’s repaying the favor through SCLO, “”Help support “Second Chance, Last Opportunity” whether they’re people who are struggling or have an opportunity to get a second chance, whether it’s with their family or whether it’s with a job,” she said.

It all comes back to the community. “If it wasn’t for the community helping and backing ‘Second Chance Last Opportunity’ for all the services and programs we offer in the community…” said Glasco, “We wouldn’t be here today for twenty-two years.”

And to many more!

Second Chance Last Opportunity.