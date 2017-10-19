Update: Riverview High School student Anthony Duncan has been arrested and charged w/Possessing Firearm on School Property, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon & Criminal Mischief.

SARASOTA- Sarasota County had six schools on lock down after a high school student reportedly brought a gun on the bus.

“I’m freaking out, especially because of the Las Vegas shooting,” said Amy Crowe. Her daughter is a freshman at Riverview high.

Parents waited outside the school to pick up their children after the male suspect fled from the campus. “I don’t want her going on the bus as soon as you go I am going to get you,” said Crowe.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s office place deputies at schools and dispatched the aviation unit to assist in the search.

This comes after reports of a sexual battery incident occurring blocks away from Riverview High school Friday night.

“Kind of crazy two events happening in the same week or something , but its kinda crazy, it shouldn’t happen like that,” said Matthew Leonardi, a senior at Riverview high.

Hailey McMcaster was one of the few students allowed to leave because of OJT on the job training, and says the students were nervous.

“Well they locked the doors and turned off the lights and they us get in the very back of the classroom away from the windows as far as we can get and they just had us like face the opposite way,” McMcaster. “It was pretty scary you know until I knew exactly what was going on that they have everything under control.”

Parents are worried about their children’s safety.

“I mean I hate to have metal detectors but at the same time, you know what are you going to do this is the time we live I you have to be cautious,” said Crowe.

The student is in custody, and the name of the suspect has not been released.