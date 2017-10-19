SARASOTA COUNTY-A gas main break on the island of Venice causes a retirement community to evacuate.

Venice Fire Rescue responded to the break at village on the isle, at 920 South Tamiami Trail this afternoon.

It happened around 1:30 when a 2–inch line was hit by a construction worker operating an excavator.

The ‘continuing care retirement community’ is undergoing a major refurbishment.

Battalion Chief for the Venice Fire Rescue Michael O’ Connor says they were able to move the occupants from the facility.

During the situation we did evacuate 75 people from the building and, they were sheltered in place on another building on the campus.

No one was injured.

Sarasota County Hazmat also responded and crimped the gas line.

Business U.S. 41 was shut down at Turin Street in both directions, but has now reopened to traffic.