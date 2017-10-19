MANATEE COUNTY – Their mentality, we have nothing to lose. Well, after the Bayshore Bruins scored a touchdown with 52 seconds left a chance to end a 13-game losing streak was just 3 yards away. Was there ever a doubt they were going to go for the win?

“No chance, no chance,” head coach John Biezuns said.

After taking down defending district champion Hardee last week 8–7, the Bruins are looking to start a new kind of streak Friday, this time on the winning side.

“It kind of did feel like a sigh of relief to know the defense put in that much work and the offense made up for our work this week. And we actually come out with the win,” defensive back Michael Franks said.

In fact, the Bayshore defense has been putting in work all season long. Opponents are only averaging 14.6 points a game against their D and 3 of their 4 losses have come by six points or less.

“It’s those tough ones that are tough to swallow as a coach but at the same time you know you’re right on the cusp of winning. If we can get the offense going and gel together, obviously, that showed on Thursday night,” Biezuns said.

District foe DeSoto County enters Bruin country on homecoming night. Bayshore is looking to keep the offensive momentum going against the Bulldogs.

“We’re putting in a new offense this week with a little more options to go off of and not just up the middle,” running back Miguel Rodriguez said.

The Bruins haven’t won 2 games in a row since 2011. There’s a new sense of swagger about them this week, but that doesn’t change their mentality. Because after all, they have nothing to lose.

“Just come in with the same mentality as last week. We have nothing lose. Just work harder than we did last week and come out with another W,” Franks said.

“Offensively we have the move the football, get first downs, keep possession of the ball and not fumble. Defense does what they do. I think we come out with a win and start a new streak of being 2–0,” Biezuns said.