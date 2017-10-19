PUNTA GORDA — In this week’s edition of “Feel Good Friday,” SNN’s Grant Boxleitner spent time at the Peace River Botanical & Sculpture Gardens.
The attraction opens to the public for the first time Friday, featuring thousands of plants and at least 10 sculptures. The first phase of the gardens includes 11 acres with future plants to expand to 26 acres.
Rev. Bill Klossner, the president of the board, talks about the project along the banks of the Peace River and some of the highlights.
