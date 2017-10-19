SARASOTA – As our breast cancer coverage continues, we take a look at ways we can prevent the disease and improve our odds.

“Cancers just happen to nice people and unfortunately we don’t have a good explanation for why people get cancer,” says Nurse Practitioner and Genetic Educator for Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Maggi Tabano.

If there was a way to know your breast cancer risk, would you want the information? “There are many benefits to genetic testing,” says Tabano. “About 10% of cancers could actually be hereditary cancers or cancers related to a gene mutation.”

Tabano says knowing your breast cancer risk can help with treatment. “There are certain chemo-therapies that would be appropriate for you if you have a particular gene mutation,” she adds.

It’s not just genetic testing that can help improve your odds. Suncoast Oncologist Steve Mamus says simple lifestyle changes are proven to reduce our risk. “Not smoking, a relatively healthy lifestyle in terms of keeping your weight down,” he says.

Of course, annual mammograms beginning at age 40 to 44 help too. Self-breast exams are another way to reduce your risk, and they can be done at any age.

Mary Schloegel found her tumor in 2004. Even though it was terrifying, she says having a support system made all the difference. “Let people be comfortable, you’re on a journey and you invite them to be with you and support you,” she says.

Whether it’s physical, mental, or spiritual, Schloegel says you have to find something to help you. “If you’re Muslim, if you’re Jewish, if you’re Christian, if you believe your God travels with you bring your God to the journey and you will find more strength,” she says.