BRADENTON- On Oct 3rd a water advisory was issued for the city of Bradenton but it created a lot of confusion.

Tim McCann works for the city for more than ten years; he never thought a drop in water pressure city wide around 8 at night would have created such a widespread advisory.

The City of Bradenton water pressure dropped for about an hour, and the following day the city issued an automated widespread advisory as a precaution.

One of the biggest challenges: the city only has about 11 thousand up to date phone numbers out of the almost 20,000 residents in city limits.

McCann says, the automated system caused a lot of confusion because it took days to make the call and once the advisory was lifted messages were overlapping.

During Wednesdays council meeting, officials talked about engaging more on social media, and the possibility of creating a city Facebook account and perhaps upgrading Paymentus, the system they use for the automated calls.