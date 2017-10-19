SARASOTA – The theatre is just about a month out from its debut of Evita.

The cast, crew and other Asolo supporters gathered Thursday morning for a meet-and-greet.

The producers and crew discussed the work they’ve put into the show, from set design to choreography to costumes.

Director and Choreographer Josh Rhodes says the cast is deep into rehearsals, learning the music and dance numbers.

“The show is basically a pop-rock opera, so there’s so much music,” Rhodes said. “We spent almost an entire week teaching just the music to the cast. Man, they sound amazing, it’s electric. Right now we’re literally a factory of theatre here at Asolo Rep. and making magic happen.”

Rhodes said they are sticking to the original version of Evita, with lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber. However, they are putting a “mythical” twist on it.

The show opens at the Asolo Repertory Theatre on Nov. 18, and it will run through Dec. 30.

For more information, visit asolorep.org.