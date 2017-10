The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on a serial flasher on Anna Maria Island.

According to a Sheriff’s Office release, it’s received multiple complaints about a man in his 70’s exposing himself near a school bus stop in the area of Bayfront park between 5:30 and 6:30 am.

Detectives believe they have identified the suspect.

But anyone with information is asked to call Manatee County Sheriff Office.