UPDATE

According to the Sarasota Sheriff’s Office twitter account, the student in question has been found and is being interview by detectives.

The school board is reporting the modified lock down is lifted.

EARLIER

SARASOTA-Six Sarasota County schools were put on lock down this morning after reports of a student having a gun on a school bus.

This is a message sent to parents from the school district:

“This morning we received a report that a high school student had a gun on a bus and did not remain on campus. All students are safe and in an abundance of caution we have locked down Riverview and Suncoast Polytechnical high schools, Suncoast Technical College and Phillippi and Wilkinson elementary schools. Students are in locked classrooms and learning is continuing.

We are working closely with the Sheriff’s Office and will update you as the situation changes. Please do not attempt to come to your child’s school during the lockdown, as no one is currently permitted to enter or exit the campuses.

Again, all students are safe and we will keep you posted.”

Suncoast School for Innovative Studies middle school is also locked down.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is on scene looking for this student.

Stay with us for this developing story.