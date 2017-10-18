Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a sexual battery incident that occurred near Riverview High School about 8PM Friday night.

The Sheriff’s office receieved reports of the alleged Sexual Battery on Saturday just before 4PM.

The victim was parked in her vehicle on the 2700 block of Parma Street when a man entered her vehicle and sexually battered her. The suspect is believed to be a white male of medium build between the ages of 30 and 40 with long dark brown hair, mustache, goatee, and a mole on his face.

Sarasota County Schools sent a message to parents and guardians about the incident because it occurred close to campus. They asked parents to share safety messages with their students, reminding them to be vigilant, report suspicious activity, and for students who drive to always try to park in well-lit areas and try to walk to and from your car with one or more people whenever possible.

This is still an open, active investigation that appears to be random with no reports of similar incidents around the area. Anyone with information related to the case is asked to contact the Criminal investigations section of the Sheriff’s Office at 941-861-4900.