SARASOTA COUNTY-It’s October and live artistic performances are making a stop for the masses on the Suncoast.

The Ringling International Arts Festival returns for its ninth season.

It was opening night as hundreds of fans filled the West Courtyard Wednesday night.

Performers are selected from all over the world and will include some acrobatics, music, dance, and more.

This will be the first year the festival will have some local performers.

Director of the John and Mable Ringling Museum of Art Steven High says a performance by one of the theaters they are partnering with will catch your attention.

“Their performers will be doing a play called “White Rabbit Red Rabbit” which will be it’s a very unusual play where the performers see the script right before they go on stage. So they have to they do it cold. So it’s a very interesting performance.”

There will be 23 performances over the next four days at Asolo Theater, Ringling Circus Museum, and the Museum of Art.

For schedule information call 941-360-7399 or online at www.ringling.org