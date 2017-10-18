BRADENTON- 30-year-old, Albert Knowles is no stranger to authorities some of his previous charges include battery, possession of cannabis and most recently murder.

Bradenton Police say, they have probable cause to add a felony murder charge to the list after a 43-year-old Donald Hammond was found dead inside of the suspect’s residence.

“He was shot and died of a gunshot and Knowles; he uttered some things to lead to probable cause,” explains Lt. Brian Thiers from the Bradenton Police.

The court revoked his bond for violating his pre-trial release for a previous charge in June.

Those documents show that Knowles agreed to meet with undercover detectives posing as a 14 year old girl, on the website “Meet Me”.

The son of attorney Timothy Knowles is facing two felony charges according to court records, one for traveling to meet a minor for sex acts and most recently murder.

SNN reached out to Timothy Knowles to ask if he would represent his son in court and he said “it’s between me and him.”

But court documents show he may soon have a private attorney.

Knowles’s next court date is on November 17th.

