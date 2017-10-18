MANATEE- Nearly one month ago, the deadliest mass shooting in United States history took place in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Now, on the other side of the country, Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is preparing residents; holding free public safety seminars.

“Whether it be an active shooter or it be domestic violence or whatever,” said Deputy Yvonne Daniels.

Teaching thirty Suncoast residents about the mindsets of these individuals.

Manatee County resident, Cheryl Nashbar came to the seminar out of curiosity. “I came to this active shooter meeting today because of what’s happening all over the world. And I just wanted to be a little bit more well–informed of what I can do,” she said.

The County has held active shooter seminars in the past for church leaders and small business owners. But now, times are different and everyone should be prepared.

“What we’re finding now is that sometimes people are under stressors and they snap and you need to pay attention and you need to be alert,” Daniels said.

First step, tell yourself, “I will survive”. Next, you have a choice… to get out.

Daniels said, “If you cannot get out of the area, then you need to look for cover and concealment and as soon as you can, get out of the area.”

Or to fight back. “You could be at the mall, you could be at church. Wherever it is. Mentally prepare yourself to survive any kind of encounter,” said Daniels.

Proving that while we can’t control these situations, we can control how we react to them.