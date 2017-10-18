SARASOTA – The Color test helps patients learn their hereditary risk for breast cancer. Finding out whether you have the BRCA1 gene is as simple as clicking a button.

“That’s way easier than what we had to do 20 years ago for sure,” Candi Horsting, a breast cancer survivor, said. “I think that’s great.”

Horsting’s experience was a little different.

“I had BRCA1 gene; I had the test done,” Horsting said. “Back then it wasn’t so easy because you could become uninsurable or very high risk.”

At 22 years old, getting breast cancer was the last thing on Horsting’s mind.

“I wasn’t thinking, ‘One day, I may have breast cancer,'” Horsting said. “It was pretty devastating.”

She had breast cancer on both sides of her family, and one day she noticed something just didn’t feel right. She went to see her OBGYN, but by the time she took the test the cancer had already spread down to her rib cage.

She had to undergo a full mastectomy and chemotherapy.

“It was difficult,” Horsting said. “I had a lot of friends that helped me.”

She thought after she beat breast cancer, she was in the clear.

“They just told me gene 1, so I was good to go because once everything was removed and I was good to go, I thought, ‘I’m done with this.'”

She was far from done. Horsting now has uterine cancer, but she says if she can get through it, anyone can.

“You have to keep positive,” Horsting said. “As long as you can stay positive and remember, you know, this is just a small step, I’m gonna make it. If you can stay positive, it’s okay.”

For Horsting, the genetic test was done too late, but it’s not too late for other young girls.

“Just have the test,” Horsting said. “Just because you have the gene doesn’t necessarily mean youre 100% going to get it, but you’re more aware. If you do find a lump, don’t just brush it off as, ‘Oh, this could just be a swollen lymph node or something.’ My friends and my faith have gotten me through it, so I just keep pushing forward.”

For more information, visit www.color.com.