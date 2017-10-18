VENICE-A teacher’s art project, called School of Rocks, sweeps through Venice.

Garden Elementary School art teacher, Joanna Davis’ big idea, Venice Rocks, has swept through not only the school, but the neighborhood at large; which makes Venice the latest community to join an unofficial and spontaneous national movement called “The Kindness Rocks Program”.

According to the Herald Tribune, “The Kindness Rocks Program” is barely 2 years old, but its success might well be proportional to high national anxiety levels reflected in numerous opinion polls.

The formula is to encourage kids to paint rocks any way they want, then leave them in public places for strangers to find. It could take kids away from their sedentary digital devices, allow them to try something new, and get them outdoors.