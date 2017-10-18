PARRISH- A proposal to build the Fort Hamer Bridge was made more than a hundred years ago. Due to opposition and funding the proposal was dropped. Years later another proposal was added and construction began in 2015.

The Fort Hamer Bridge is the longest bridge designed and maintained by Manatee County, providing an alternative route for residents.

“We’ve been looking forward to it for a long time, we’ve lived in this development since 2004,” said Phil Barnette.

Manatee County officials and U.S Representative Vern Buchanan conducted a ribbon cutting ceremony for the 32 million dollar project.

“It’s going to take a lot of traffic off I-75 and commuting from Lakewood Ranch to Parrish or Parrish back to Lakewood Ranch a lot easier for people in this region,” said U.S Representative, Vern Buchanan.

Extending across the Manatee River connecting Fort Hamer Road and Upper Manatee River Road the bridge shortens travel time for first responders and an additional route for evacuation.

“Parrish and Lakewood Ranch are two of our fastest growing areas in Manatee County and so it’s necessary to keep people off of other roads but to give them an alternative connection to the hospital a to the historic downtown Parrish,” said Betsy Benac, Chairman of Manatee County Commission.

The bridge opened briefly for evacuees during Hurricane but now it’s officially open.

Trudy Gerena worked as the community outreach consultant for the bridge and died Saturday in a motorcycle accident. Officials called this moment bittersweet as they are missing a person who was heavily involved in the project.