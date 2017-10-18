MANATEE- A Manatee County elementary school principal has come under scrutiny for preaching a sermon encouraging the church to speak out against homosexuality.

In videos that have been posted to YouTube, Oneco Elementary School Principal Ronnie King said during a sermon that homosexuality is on the rise because of the church’s silence.

According to the Herald Tribune, district general counsel Mitch Teitelbaum said the district had reviewed King’s sermons to see if they violated Florida Educator Code of Ethic or School Board Policy.

Tom Wittmer, a retired staff attorney for the School Board of Alachua County, said the code of ethics prohibits discrimination against students, but it does not forbid educators from speaking publicly on their personal beliefs.