SARASOTA- Siesta Key Attorney David Shapiro will challenge Congressman Vern Buchanan in the 2018 district 16 congressional race.

The Herald Tribune reports: Attorney Shapiro will run as a democrat, giving Dems a well-connected candidate who once came within 750 votes of winning a solidly republican state house seat.

Shapiro could present Buchanan, with his toughest re-election test in years, Shapiro is a civil litigation attorney, who focuses on personal injury.

He has decades of trial law experience and community involvement.