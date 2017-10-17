SARASOTA- MTV’s Siesta Key catapulted Garrett Miller into stardom. The 22 year-old Sarasota native using his fame for good.

“I’m blessed to be in a position to do that,” Miller said.

He’s donating his red mustang, seen often in the hit reality show, to Blaze of Hope.

“I think it’s going to be a great cause, and anyone who ends up getting the car I think they’ll take good care of it,” he added.

The Sarasota –based nonprofit gives $500 gifts to families who’s child has a life threatening condition.

“A child in the hospital with chemotherapy running through their veins, there are a lot of kids there without their parent, sitting alone,” Blaze of Hope Founder Lisa Moore said. “I was fortunate enough to be there 24 hours a day with my son, we slept in the same bed every night, because of this community.”

Now she raises money in memory of her son, Blaze.

Helping others becoming a lifestyle for Lisa and her daughter.

“It’s very overwhelming when she’s in the zone, and I’m like it’s so much,” Lisa’s daughter, Adrienne, said. “But we end up doing it so it’s fine.”

“And this is just the beginning. I like to say Susan G Komen better scoot over,” Moore said with a laugh.

As a growing nonprofit, she’s thankful for Garrett’s generosity. She’s known the reality star for years, cutting his hair since he was five.

“It amazes me these kids grow up into beautiful young men, and are helping out the community, helping out me, his silly little hair stylist for all these years,” Moore said.

Coming full circle, Garrett’s mustang was first Lisa’s, so don’t think it’s easy giving up the ‘stang.

“I’m sure I’ll still try to keep in contact with that person, I’m sure Lisa will too. Just to see how the car is doing and see how they like it, stuff like that,” Miller said.

But no car is worth keeping, when the money keeps families together.

“I don’t think that a parent should have to choose between paying their bills or being with their sick child, we just want to make it a little easier, give them a little hope,” Moore said.

Here is the link to bid on Garrett’s mustang: http://www.ebay.com/itm/202083911882?ssPageName=STRK:MESCX:IT&_trksid=p3984.m1554.l2649

Again, 100% of money goes toward Blaze of Hope families.