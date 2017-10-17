FLORIDA- Many of the violations captured on video during the “shark-dragging” case may have happened in Hillsborough County.

According to a release from the 12th circuit state attorney Ed Brodsky, his office is continuing to investigate the videos and images that appeared on social media showing a quote “callous disregard for Florida’s natural resources.”

A 10-second video collected as evidence shows four men allegedly dragging a shark to death behind a boat at high speed.

The FWC will now be working with the 13th Judicial Circuit, as well as the 12th Judicial Circuit which includes Suncoast counties: Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto.