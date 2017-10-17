SARASOTA- A text message saves a group of friends vacationing in northern California when the wildfires forced them to evacuate in the middle of the night.

It’s a vacation they will never forget. Michael Barfield and his friends planned a trip to Northern California for a week of relaxation.”It was close to a lot of wineries and it was a house that could fit all of us,”said Barfield.

Last Sunday the group arrived at their rental home in Napa, enjoying the weather.”It was ideal , blue sky, no smoke , no fires anywhere in the area at all.”

In the middle of the night Michael Barfield smelled smoke, thinking his friends started a campfire. A few minutes later his friend Betty was knocking on his door.

“She said a friend had texted her about a fire in the area. Initially I saw this orange glow on this hill, I didn’t see any flames at all but the wind was blowing 40 or 50 miles per hour. It felt like tropical storm force winds,” said Barfield.

With minutes to spare he went back to get his belongings, his friends and get out.

“Like someone poured gasoline on it and I’ve never seen fire, I didn’t know fire could move that fast,” said Barfield.

The group of friends returned later that week and to their surprise it was still standing.

“The house amazingly survived it got singed a little bit but the one directly across the street and the four or five directly behind us and all over were completely gone.”

They are thankful to have made it out alive

“We realized that we were fortunate before but then it really dawned on us how close it was,” said Barfield.