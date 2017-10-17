SARASOTA COUNTY-Several officers and a canine were injured during an attempt to catch a reported burglar in North Port last Sunday.

Sarasota Herald Tribune reports Matthew Colby Poulin was charged with battery on police officers, a firefighter, and a police dog.

A resident reported their home was invaded and being burglarized.

Poulin was identified as the intruder by the caller and under the influence of drugs.

Two officers confronted Poulin on the street and tried to speak with him.

Poulin walked away and laughed and a struggle took place as officers used a Taser on him.

He tried to bite the officers and resisted arrest.

The police dog bit the suspect while he was attempting to choke the dog.

After the struggle Poulin was placed in handcuffs.

Four officers were taken to the hospital for minor injuries and Poulin was treated for minor injuries.

Poulin has a criminal record for home invasion robbery back in 2005 and served 10 years in prison.