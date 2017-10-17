SARASOTA- Handing your teen the keys to the car can be terrifying, with car crashes being the leading cause of death for teenagers.

Teenagers account for 5% of all drivers on the road, but 11% of all crashes.

“As a teenager you are inexperienced at driving,” Trooper Kenn Watson said. “Well how do you gain experience, you have to drive more.”

Teens drivers encounter distractions like texting and loud music, and State Trooper Kenn Watson says the best way for parents to prevent this is leading by example.

“If you’re talking on the phone,” Watson said. “If you’re multi-tasking while your child is in the car, they are going to assume its ok for them to multi-task and talk and be on the phone. So, show them.”

But one the biggest distraction for teens, other teens.

“Unfortunately a lot of teenagers,” Watson said. “Will also have two or three other teenagers in their vehicle. And that in and of itself can cause distractions.”

AAA Spokesperson Matt Nasworthy says it’s important for teens to be a good passenger and not distract the driver.

“Make sure that they’re not getting involved in unnecessary conversations,” Nasworthy said. “Not pulling the drivers attention away from the road to look at something else, or text or answer a phone or that sort of thing.”

And help the driver when needed.

“If there is an emergency and someone needs to answer a phone or text the passenger can do that,” Nasworthy said. “Obviously the little things like adjusting the AC or the radio. All of that can help you. Not only be a good passenger but ensure your safety.”

Trooper Kenn Watson says he reminds teens driving is a privilege not a right.

“They are responsible for everybody in their car and everybody around their car,” Watson said. “So, they have to take this responsibility seriously.”

Florida Highway Patrol is encouraging teenagers to use the hasting #WeArriveAlive this week to remind their friends the importance of driving safely.