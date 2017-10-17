BRADENTON- A man is arrested for torture of an animal with intent, but a family member says, that’s not what happened.

Marianne Washington says, Toby, a pit-bull mix was surrendered by his previous owners for aggression.

Despite the warning signs her grandson, 29-year-old Jeffrey Hall welcomed the dog into his life.

But now about seven months after adopting the dog, he’s facing a felony animal cruelty charge accused of taking Toby’s’ life.

Police say, Hall was trying to discipline his dog in his room after toby spilled his drink then, the dog bit him.

The report says, after the bite, Hall went into the bathroom to wash his wound and came back to the bedroom to fight with his dog.

According to the necropsy report, the dog had a shoe print on his abdominal area, a puncture lung caused by a broken rib and internal bleeding which eventually caused his death.

The family is getting an attorney and his arraignment is on November 17th.

Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles
Krystel Knowles joined SNN in February of 2016.